2022 was a tumultuous year for employers as they continued to deal with lingering COVID-19 issues. Throughout the year, CCPartners has been there every step of the way to support employers by keeping you up-to-date on employment developments through our Employers' Edge blog and our Lawyers for Employerswebinars and podcast. We are now happy to provide a recap of the top cases and legislative changes of the past year, along with links to our original blogs. From all of us at CCPartners we wish you a happy and healthy New Year as we enter a brighter 2023. Enjoy!

Legislative Changes

Top Labour and Employment Cases of 2022

CCP will continue to blog on new decisions and legislation affecting workplaces in Canada in 2023. Some of the decisions above have been appealed to higher courts and we will continue to update you on the status of those decisions. For all your vexing workplace questions CCP will continue to be available to provide practical, timely advice and we thank you for continuing to support our blogs!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.