Effective January 1, 2023, the Employment Standards Regulation will prescribe minimum ages for certain types of work that is too hazardous for younger workers in B.C.

Employees must be a minimum age of 16 years to undertake the following activities:

construction

silviculture

forest fighting

working from heights that require fall protection

Employees must be minimum age of 18 year to undertake the following activities:

tree falling and logging

using a chainsaw

work in production process at a pulp, paper, saw, shake or shingle mill

work in a production process at a foundry, metal processing, or metal fabrication operation, refinery, or smelter

powerline construction or maintenance where electrical hazards exists

oil or gas field servicing and drilling

work with dangerous equipment in fish, meat, or poultry processing facilities

silica process/exposure to silica dust

work in which a workers is or may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of asbestos

exposure to harmful levels of radiation

working in a confined space or underground workings

work requiring a respirator

Recognizing the importance of apprenticeships and training programs, these age restrictions will not apply to industry training programs overseen by SkilledTradesBC. Current employees who will reach the prescribed age requirements by April 1, 2023 will be excluded from the requirements.

