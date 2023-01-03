Canada:
Barbara Green On The "Ontario Workplace Electronic Monitoring Policy" (Podcast)
03 January 2023
Robins Appleby LLP
Check out Partner Barbara Green's interview segment with Jim
Richards on NewsTalk 1010, which aired on November 8th,
2022. In the podcast, they discuss the "Ontario Workplace
Electronic Monitoring Policy," a law that recently came into
effect in Ontario requiring employers to lay out written policies
on their electronic monitoring of employees. She describes what the
new legislation would mean for both employers and employees, and
clarifies the importance of having it in place.
Listen to the podcast here
