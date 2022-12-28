ARTICLE

A panel of experienced Gowling WLG employment lawyers unpack the cases and legal developments that have heavily impacted Canadian employers during the last 12 months. Topics that are addressed in this on-demand webinar include:

The impact of COVID-19 on notice periods

The latest update on the enforceability of mandatory vaccination policies and related constructive dismissal claims

New developments in harassment claims and the consequences for employers behaving poorly

The continuing attack on termination and forfeiture provisions

