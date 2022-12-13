The amendments Bill 88, Working for Workers Act, 2022 made to the Occupational Health & Safety Act, which require certain employers to have a naloxone kit in the workplace, have been proclaimed into force effective June 1, 2023.

As a result, starting on June 1, 2023, employers who become aware or ought reasonably to be aware that there may be a risk of a worker having an opioid overdose in the workplace are required to provide a naloxone kit in the workplace. Employers must also ensure that the naloxone kit is in the charge of a worker who has been trained on recognizing an opioid overdose and how to administer naloxone.

Please see our FTR Now of March 2, 2022, Ontario Introduces Bill 88, Working for Workers Act, 2022, as well as our FTR Now of April 12, 2022, Bill 88, Working for Workers Act, 2022, Passes – Key Dates to Watch For, for more details regarding this requirement.

Editor's Note: On December 9, 2022, the Ontario government filed O. Reg. 559/22: Naloxone Kits, which sets out requirements regarding the provision and maintenance of naloxone kits, as well as what must be included in these naloxone kits. The Regulation comes into force on June 1, 2023.

