Remote work has become a significant recruitment and retention issue for employers. As a result of remote work arrangements during the pandemic, many employees desire flexibility over where and when they complete their work.

There are a number of legal considerations employers need to be aware of when addressing remote work environments. The first step is to implement a remote work policy which addresses your organization's needs.

Purpose of a Remote Work Policy

Remote work policies allow an employer to create clear expectations for their employees who are working outside of the workplace. It also allows the employer to manage risks and liabilities, such as constructive dismissal concerns and compliance with employment standards.

Even if a workplace does not have many employees who are able to, or wish to work remotely, a remote work policy can still provide value. Such policies may address protocols for when an employee is sick and cannot come to the physical workplace for an extended period of time. It will also be useful for instances where an employee may require an accommodation to work from home due to a protected human rights ground.

Developing a Remote Work Policy

Remote work policies will differ between workplaces based on the needs of the organization and employees. Some concepts employers may want to consider when developing a remote work policy include:

Work location

Work schedule

Health and safety regulations

Privacy and IT security

Office equipment and costs

