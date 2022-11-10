ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Rhonda B. Levy and Douglas Sanderson examine The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario preliminary hearing to determine whether allegations made under the Human Rights Code fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of a labour arbitrator, or whether the Tribunal had concurrent jurisdiction over employment-related human rights matters in a unionized workplace.

Human Resources Director Canada

View (Subscription required.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.