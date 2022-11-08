As we previously reported, the Ontario government introduced Bill 28, Keeping Students in Class Act, 2022 (Bill 28) on October 31, 2022.

On November 3, 2022, Bill 28 received Royal Assent and is now law. As a result, it creates collective agreements between school boards and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) with terms from November 3, 2022 and August 31, 2026 and which contain the central terms set out in Schedule 1 of Bill 28.

For a detailed summary of Bill 28, please see our School Board Update of November 1, 2022, Ontario Tables Significant Legislation Impacting School Board Sector.

