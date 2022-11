ARTICLE

Cela est significatif car, au cours des dix dernières années environ, les employeurs fédéraux ont eu recours à d'autres travailleurs et gestionnaires pour effectuer une partie ou la totalité du travail des employés en grève ou en lock-out légitime dans plus de 40 % des grèves et lock-out 4 .

