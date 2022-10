ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

My Employer Wants Me To Return To Work In-Person. Can I Refuse? Probably Not. (But There Are Exceptions) Devry Smith Frank LLP The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. Ontario has lifted many public health mandates and restrictions. Many Ontarians are resuming their pre-pandemic lives—including returning to work in-person.

Calculating Damages For Unjustly Dismissed Federally Regulated Employee Roper Greyell LLP – Employment and Labour Lawyers The Canada Labour Code is a unique creature. Unlike non-union provincially regulated employees in most Canadian jurisdictions, federally regulated employees who have more than 12 months' service...

‘Quiet Quitting': Emerging Issues And The Future Of Work lus Laboris Chances are, you've already heard of ‘quiet quitting'. From Tik-Tok to the Wall Street Journal, this is the latest trend that everyone's talking about.

An Oppressive Outcome: Alberta Court Finds Directors Responsible For Severance Obligations Stikeman Elliott LLP The recent decision of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench, Wisser v CEM International Management Consultants Ltd., 2022 ABQB 414, determined that the oppression remedy under the Alberta Business Corporations Act ("ABCA").

Employees Should Think Twice Before Refusing To Comply With Employer's Mask Policies EKB | Edwards, Kenny & Bray LLP As employers face the ongoing challenge of amending their workplace policies in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, theses policies continue to become the subject...