Please note that this webinar will take place in French only.



Please join members of our Employment & Labour group for an update on the Quebec and Canadian legislative framework on the protection of employees' personal information.



Topics

Key changes resulting from the modernization of the Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector (Act) and penalties for non-compliance

Impacts of the Act on the workplace, including the use of artificial intelligence and employee monitoring

Regulatory-compliance best practices

Overview of Bill C-27 and other federal bills

Speakers

When

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

12 – 1 p.m. (ET)

Online



Mandatory Continuing Education



Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



Ontario

This program is eligible for up to 1 Substantive hour.



British Columbia

This program has been accredited for up to 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.

