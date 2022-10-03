Increased employer responsibilities effective September 26

On September 26, 2022 new amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations came into force imposing new obligations on Canadian employers as part of the Temporary Foreign Workers Program (connected to Labour Market Impact Assessments ["LMIA"]) and the International Mobility Program ("IMP") (connected to LMIA-exempt work permits). Temporary Foreign Workers ("TFWs") now have enhanced worker protections.

The changes include:

Employers must provide foreign workers with information about their rights in Canada. A copy of up-to-date information must be provided in the TFW's chosen official language of Canada (English or French). This should be provided on or before the first day of work and must be continuously available throughout the worker's employment. Access to this information should be easily obtained by the worker throughout their period of employment at no additional cost, for example posting a copy on the company's internal website.

What does this mean for employers?

Employers must ensure these obligations are met when hiring foreign nationals. These changes promote greater transparency between employers and TFWs to improve long-term employment, and to ensure workplace safety. Employers should review their current workplace policies and make any changes necessary to comply.

Canadian border and travel restrictions to end effective October 1

The federal government has announced the removal of all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022.

Beginning at 12:00am EST on October 1, all travelers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer be required to:

Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

Provide proof of vaccination;

Undergo pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing;

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

Monitor or report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada;

Wear masks on planes and trains;

Undergo health checks for travel by air and rail; or

Provide pre-board tests, proof of vaccination, or submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website to board cruise ships.

Notably, travelers must still continue to follow any provincial or territorial COVID-19 requirements as applicable.

What does this mean for employers?

These changes are intended to help the Canadian economy, boosting the Canadian travel and tourism industry, and speeding up entry into Canada. For employers, these changes mean fewer restrictions on immigration applications, and greater flexibility to send their employees to Canada, regardless of vaccination status or other Covid-related issues. Given the labour shortages in so many industries, removing barriers to entry into Canada is definitely good news.

