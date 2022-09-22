980CKNW The Jas Johal Show

With September 19 announced as a federal holiday to commemorate the Queen's funeral, Geoff Mason appears on The Jas Johal Show discussing the issues including whether workers are entitled to a paid day off:

This is not a benefit that a lot of employees are really going to enjoy... It's not a traditional statutory holiday where you'd be entitled to paid time off or time and a half if you're working. Even for public sector workers, you're at most getting a day off unpaid, so that's not necessarily a good outcome for employees either... I'm thinking about employees who...need to make child care arrangements on the fly. Even for employers, they've had about six days notice to make arrangements for this so it's causing a huge issue for employers who are affected by it as well.

Listen to the podcast episode: The issues surrounding the September 19th holiday to commemorate the Queen

