Bill 88 amended Ontario's Employment Standards Act, 2000 to include a new obligation for many Ontario employers to have a written "electronic monitoring" policy in place by October 11, 2022.

This webinar is Part 2 of our series on Bill 88 and electronic monitoring (to view Part 1 please click here). Our team of lawyers explain what developments have occurred since our first webinar was held in May 2022. Our team also share their insights and best practices on how employers can develop and draft electronic monitoring policies to achieve ESA compliance, while balancing business needs such as maintaining flexibility and security.

You will also hear from special guest speakers in the United States about several states that have already enacted employee monitoring laws, how those laws have affected American employers, and what lessons they offer to Canadian employers.

Speakers

Tushar Anandasagar - Associate, Gowling WLG

Jennifer Daniels - Partner, Blank Rome LLP

Meghan Meade - Counsel, K&L Gates

Alycia Riley - Associate, Gowling WLG

Melissa Roth - Partner, Gowling WLG

Watch previous episodes

This on-demand webinar is part of our Employment, Labour & Equalities Law Webinar Series. Watch more from the series »

CPD information

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec. If you require a certificate of participation please contact Shannon Wadsworth.

