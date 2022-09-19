On September 13, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared September 19, 2022, a federal holiday and National Day of Mourning in Canada to honor the life and mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The holiday will provide federal government employees with a day off. Federally regulated employers are not required to provide this holiday to employees.

The following provinces will observe the National Day of Mourning on September 19, but they will not have a public holiday:

Alberta

Manitoba

Ontario

Québec

Saskatchewan

The following provinces will have a holiday on September 19:

British Columbia

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

The provinces directly above will provide provincial employees with the holiday, by closing government offices and schools on September 19. Private-sector employers may choose to offer employees September 19 as a holiday, but there is no requirement to close operations for the day.

