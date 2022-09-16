With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many in Canada have been asking whether a public holiday will be declared – including business closures – to mark the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19, 2022. As with any public holiday in Canada, the answer will depend on the jurisdiction in which the business operates.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau declared that Monday, "Sept. 19, 2022, will be a National Day of Mourning in Canada, to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." This National Day of Mourning will apply to federal government employees, but not to federally-regulated private sector businesses unless they choose to observe the holiday. Similarly, the holiday announced by the federal government does not apply to provincially-regulated employees (which make up the vast majority of the workforce in Canada,) unless provinces also individually declare the day to be a public holiday. Currently, not every province is planning to set aside the day.

We set out below how each province will be treating Monday, Sept. 19, 2022:

Province Treating as holiday? Other important details Alberta No Schools will be open British Columbia No, for private sector employers

Yes, for public sector employers Schools will be closed

Unknown whether holiday will be recurring Manitoba No, for private sector employers

Yes, for non-essential government employers Schools will be open

Unknown whether holiday will be recurring New Brunswick No, for private sector employers unless unionized in which case they must comply with the terms of the collective agreements regarding recognizing federal holidays

Yes, for public sector employers Schools will be closed

One-time holiday Newfoundland/Labrador No, for private sector employers

Yes, for public sector employers Schools will be closed

Unknown whether holiday will be recurring Nova Scotia No, for private sector employers

Yes, for public sector employers Schools will be closed

Unknown whether holiday will be recurring Ontario No Schools will be open Prince Edward Island Yes, for private and public sector All business must close, subject to the Retail Holiday's Act which exempts certain retail establishments from having to close

All employees are entitled to holiday pay pursuant to standard holiday pay regulations

One-time holiday Quebec No Schools will be open Saskatchewan No Schools will be open

