On September 13, 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that September 19, 2022, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral, will be designated a National Day of Mourning and a designated holiday for the public service of Canada (i.e. employees of the Government of Canada's departments, agencies and other public bodies). The day was not declared a public holiday for all federally regulated employers/employees but rather they were "invited to recognize the National Day of Mourning."

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, certain provinces released their own statements regarding how they plan to commemorate the date. Ontario, for example, will mark September 19 as a Day of Mourning, but did not establish a holiday. Other provinces announced that they will close public schools, certain provincial government offices and/or regulated child care facilities. At the time of writing, Prince Edward Island is the only province that has unambiguously declared September 19, 2022 a one-time statutory holiday for all workers that are provincially regulated.

