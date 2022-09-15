The Government of Canada announced yesterday that Monday September 19, 2022 will be a National Day of Mourning in Canada, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, on the date of her funeral in London, United Kingdom.

Impact - Federally Regulated Employers

The National Day of Mourning will be a designated federal holiday for the public service of Canada (i.e. federal government employees only). This means that the federal holiday requirement does not extend to federally regulated industries, such as banks and airlines, though employers in those industries may choose to follow suit.

Impact - Provincially Regulated Employers

The designation of September 19, 2022 for provincially regulated employers has been marked by the provinces as follows:

Designation Provincial Public Sector Employers Private Sector Employers British Columbia Federal holiday will be recognized. Government employees entitled to the day off. Schools, post-secondary institutions, and Crown corporations will be closed. May remain open. Alberta Not yet announced (to be updated). Saskatchewan Day of commemoration. Open. May remain open. Manitoba Day of mourning. Non-essential government offices to be closed. Schools and child-care facilities will be open. May remain open. Ontario Day of mourning. Open. May remain open. Quebec Day of mourning. Open. May remain open. New Brunswick Provincial public holiday. Government offices and schools will be closed. May remain open. Nova Scotia Provincial public holiday. Government offices and schools will be closed. May remain open. Prince Edward Island Statutory holiday for provincially regulated workers. Government offices and schools will be closed. May remain open. Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial holiday. Government offices and schools will be closed. May remain open.

Should you have any questions about the National Day of Mourning, please do not hesitate to contact any member of our Employment & Labour Department.

