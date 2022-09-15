As Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth, the monarch of Britain is its head of state and is represented by the Governor General of Canada, who is appointed by the sitting Prime Minister.

On September 8, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Her State Funeral will take place in London, United Kingdom on September 19, 2022. This day will be a recognized holiday for some employees in Canada.

Federal

On September 13, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that September 19, 2022, will be a National Day of Mourning in Canada to give Canadians an opportunity to commemorate Her Majesty. September 19, 2022, will also be designated as a holiday for the public service of Canada (i.e., federal government employees), but not for employees of federally regulated employers (e.g., banks, airlines, telecommunications, etc.). Prime Minister Trudeau invited other employers across the country to recognize the National Day of Mourning.1

Atlantic Provinces

New Brunswick

New Brunswick announced that its government offices and schools will be closed on September 19, 2022, as part of the National Day of Mourning for the Queen's passing, and that this one-time holiday will be optional for private sector businesses and employers.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador announced that September 19, 2022, will be declared a day to honour the Queen's memory, and on that day provincial government offices, schools and other entities will be closed. Businesses and other organizations in the province are encouraged to commemorate Her Majesty in a manner that works best for them.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia announced that it will recognize September 19, 2022, as a provincial holiday. Provincial government offices, public schools and regulated child care will be closed. Healthcare services, appointments and procedures will remain operational. Other businesses will have the choice to remain open.

Prince Edward Island

PEI announced that September 19, 2022, will be a one-time statutory holiday "for all workers that are provincially regulated. Provincial government offices, schools in the Public Schools Branch, and la Commission scolaire de langue française will be closed for the day." The announcement recognized that "many essential services and some employers will need to continue to operate as scheduled."

British Columbia

British Columbia announced, "K-12 public schools and public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed." The province encouraged public-sector employers to "honour this day in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements."

Manitoba

Manitoba announced that on September 19, 2022, all non-essential government services and offices will be closed. Schools will remain open, classes will be in session, child-care facilities will be open, and the health-care system will continue to operate.

Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan

Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan have indicated that September 19, 2022, will not be a public holiday.

Alberta

At the time of publication, Alberta has not decided whether September 19, 2022, will be a public holiday. We will follow developments relating to Alberta and provide an update when available.

Footnote

1. Canada has also issued a proclamation requesting that the people of Canada set aside September 19, 2022, as the day on which they honour the memory of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

