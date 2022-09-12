On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, and reigned over the United Kingdom, Canada, and several Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II also served as Canada's Head of State. The relationship between the monarchy and Canada's government officials (including the Prime Minister, Governor General, Lieutenant-Governor, and Members of Parliament) is guided by the Manual of Official Procedure of the Government of Canada.

Will There Be a Holiday in Relation to Queen Elizabeth II's Passing?

Notwithstanding speculation in the media, it is unclear at this time whether any holidays will be proclaimed in relation to the Queen's passing. The Federal Government and the Government of Ontario are not required to proclaim a holiday during the mourning period following the death of the sovereign. Instead, the Manual of Official Procedure of the Government of Canada states that it is customary that the federal government declare a national holiday on the date of the deceased sovereign's funeral. Holidays were proclaimed in such a fashion after the passing of King George V in 1936 and King George VI in 1952.

If a holiday is declared by the Federal Government, the holiday will likely apply to only federally regulated employers unless a provincially regulated employer has specific policy or collective agreement language suggesting otherwise. Provincial governments may nevertheless follow suit and proclaim corresponding holidays. Any holiday proclaimed in this way would apply to provincially regulated employers in that province.

However, because the Queen's funeral will likely fall on Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Federal Government and the provincial and territorial governments may elect to not proclaim a holiday at all.

We will continue to monitor relevant government pronouncements and provide updates regarding any proposed or proclaimed holidays in relation to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Our Firm also extends its sincere condolences to all members of the Royal Family.



