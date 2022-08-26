ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Canada: Key Issues

Canada: WSIB Policy Shift: Schedule 1 Employers Responsible for COVID-19 Claim Costs Effective 1 July 2022

Schedule 1 Business Accounts are now affected by COVID-19 claims. » Read More

Canada: Court of Appeal Upholds Employees' Right to Privacy

On 21 June 2022, the Court of Appeal for Ontario issued a decision that reinforces an employee's right to privacy in the workplace, specifically for teachers employed by a public school board to whom the Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies. » Read More

Canada: Ministry of Labour Releases Interpretive Guidance on Electronic Monitoring Policies

When the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (“ESA”) was amended earlier this year to require certain employers to implement a written policy on the electronic monitoring of employees, many were left wondering what the policy should look like. The Ministry of Labour has now released useful guidance regarding the new ESA requirements, including the required contents of the policy and how the requirements will be enforced. » Read More

Canada: Federal Government Proposes Regulations Addressing New Canada Labour Code Paid Medical Leave Entitlement

Parliament has amended the Canada Labour Code to provide federally regulated employees with up to 10 days of paid medical leave per year. These amendments and the new paid leave entitlement have not yet come into force. Until August 15, 2022, employers and stakeholders can comment on the proposed regulations as part of the Federal Government's consultation process. » Read More

Canada: Paid Infectious Disease Emergency Leave Extended to 31 March 2023

On 21 July 2022, the Ontario Government announced that the COVID-19 Worker Income Protection Benefit would be extended to 31 March 2023. The benefit program reimburses employers for providing paid days of infectious disease emergency leave (“IDEL”). » Read More

Internationally, we are the single Canadian member of L&E GLOBAL, an alliance of over 1500 labour and employment lawyers in more than 120 offices around the world. As part of L&E GLOBAL, Filion offers access to a single legal powerhouse for clients requiring complex cross-border labour and employment services throughout the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.