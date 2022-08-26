Canada: Key Issues
- Effective 1 July 2022, the costs associated with COVID-19 related claims, as well as the corresponding claim count, will be applied in the calculation of premium rates. This change will apply to only claims with an accident date on or after 1 July 2022. The policy change likely results from the recent lifting of most pandemic-related public health restrictions and the increased risk of community infection.
- Recent decision reinforces an employee's right to privacy in the workplace, especially in respect of public sector employees who may be entitled to the Charter protections in their employment relationship.
- Employers who meet the 25-employee threshold requirement must have a written policy on the electronic monitoring of employees in place by 11 October 2022.
- Federally regulated employers with 100 or more employees need to be aware of the new paid medical leave provisions, which will come into force on or before 1 December 2022, and how they will be implemented.
- Under the COVID-19 Worker Income Protection Benefit program, employers may be entitled to reimbursement of the statutory IDEL pay that they provide to their employees. The maximum reimbursement amount is $200 per each day of IDEL taken per employee. Claims for reimbursement must be submitted to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board within 120 days of when the employer paid the employee's IDEL pay or by 29 July 2023, whichever is earlier.
Canada: WSIB Policy Shift: Schedule 1 Employers Responsible for COVID-19 Claim Costs Effective 1 July 2022
Canada: Court of Appeal Upholds Employees' Right to Privacy
Canada: Ministry of Labour Releases Interpretive Guidance on Electronic Monitoring Policies
Canada: Federal Government Proposes Regulations Addressing New Canada Labour Code Paid Medical Leave Entitlement
Canada: Paid Infectious Disease Emergency Leave Extended to 31 March 2023
