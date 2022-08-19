Canada:
Geoff Mason Appears On The Jas Johal Show Discussing Remote And Hybrid Work Arrangements
19 August 2022
Miller Thomson LLP
980CKNW The Jas Johal Show
Geoff Mason provides insights into whether employers can request
their employees back to the office and the future of remote work
arrangements on 980CKNW The Jas Johal Show.
Now that employees have had a taste of [remote work], it's
much more difficult to deny that to employees. It's going to be
something that a lot more employees are going to be asking for.
Listen to the segment: The state and future of remote work and hybrid
work-from-home arrangements
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
