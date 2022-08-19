980CKNW The Jas Johal Show

Geoff Mason provides insights into whether employers can request their employees back to the office and the future of remote work arrangements on 980CKNW The Jas Johal Show.

Now that employees have had a taste of [remote work], it's much more difficult to deny that to employees. It's going to be something that a lot more employees are going to be asking for.

Listen to the segment: The state and future of remote work and hybrid work-from-home arrangements

