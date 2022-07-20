On May 24th 2022, Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec ("Bill 96"), which amends the Charter of the French Language (the "Charter"), was passed by the Quebec National Assembly. With the aim of ensuring the predominance of French in Quebec workplaces, Bill 96 increases French language obligations in the workplace. Most of the new and enhanced workplace obligations under Bill 96 came into force on June 1st, 2022.

Below are some of the key changes under Bill 96 impacting employers in Quebec. This includes the changes to francization requirements under Bill 96, as well as the heightened powers of the Office Québécois de la langue française (the "Office") and the new applicable sanctions for non-compliance.

Note that any reference to the English language also refers to any language other than French.

EMPLOYMENT SPECIFIC OBLIGATIONS

Employment Documentation and Written Communications to Employees:1Prior to Bill 96, the Charter already required employers to provide written communications to employees in French.2 Bill 96 strengthens this obligation by clarifying existing requirements and specifying additional documents that must be provided in French. Most of the items below are not new and were already part of employers' obligations.

Employers must provide the following documentation and communication in French3:

Offers of employment, transfer or promotion 4 . In our opinion, a simple solution is to provide bilingual documents.

. In our opinion, a simple solution is to provide bilingual documents. Individual employment contracts 5 . In addition, individual employment contracts that are "contracts of adhesion" (i.e. which content is mostly not negotiable, except for the compensation) must be drafted and presented in French. 6 In our opinion, a simple solution is to provide a bilingual employment agreement, also known as a two-column version.

. In addition, individual employment contracts that are "contracts of adhesion" (i.e. which content is mostly not negotiable, except for the compensation) must be drafted and presented in French. In our opinion, a simple solution is to provide a bilingual employment agreement, also known as a two-column version. Written communications to staff or group of employees, unless the employee has requested that communications be in English 7 . In our opinion, a simple solution is to provide a bilingual communications to groups of employees.

. In our opinion, a simple solution is to provide a bilingual communications to groups of employees. Documents relating to conditions of employment (i.e. employment policies, handbook, bonus and commission plans, etc.) 8 .

. Training documents produced for staff 9 .

. Group agreements10.

Also, where employment application forms, documents relating to working conditions and training documents are available in English, their French versions must be available on terms that are at least as favourable11. In other words, the French version must be as good as the English and as accessible.

Employer obligations in recruitment:12Employers are prohibited from requiring the knowledge of English in the recruitment process, unless the employer demonstrates (1) that the performance of the duty requires it, and (2) that the employer took all reasonable means to avoid imposing such a requirement.13 Employers will be deemed to have taken reasonable means if they: (a) assessed the actual language needs associated with the duties;14 (b) ensured that the existing staff members with knowledge of the required language could not fulfill these duties;15 (c) restricted as much as possible the positions and duties requiring knowledge of another language.16 The reasonable means requirement, however, must not be interpreted in a way as to impose on an employer an unreasonable reorganization of its business.17

Bill 96 also creates new obligations for all employers in relation to the publishing of recruitment related documents. Where an offer to fill a position through recruitment, transfer, or promotion is also published in English, the French and English versions of the offers must be published simultaneously, using transmission means of the same nature, and reaching a target public of a proportionally comparable size.18

Moreover, job postings for positions that require knowledge of a language other than French must include the reasons justifying this requirement.19. Of course, there is no requirement to include language requirements in job postings.

Employers' Obligations Regarding Discrimination and Harassment:20 Bill 96 specifies that employees have a right not to be discriminated against or harassed because they do not have knowledge of another language, or because they have exercised a right under the Charter. While the right to a workplace free of discrimination and harassment existed by virtue of other legislation such as the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms and other related human rights legislation, Bill 96 reiterates this right and imposes an additional obligation on employers to take all reasonable measures to prevent and protect employees against discrimination or harassment in the workplace based on the French language.21

Prohibition on the Imposition of Sanctions and Reprisals Against Employees:22Prior to Bill 96, the Charter prohibited employers from dismissing, laying off, demoting or transferring an employee for the sole reason that the employee is exclusively French-speaking or does not have sufficient knowledge of a language other than French. Bill 96 maintains this prohibition, and adds a prohibition against taking reprisals or imposing other penalties for that same reason.23

More specifically, employers are prohibited from dismissing, laying off, demoting or transferring an employee, or taking reprisals or imposing any other penalty on a staff member for the reasons that follow:

Because an employee has demanded a right in relation to the language of work; 24

To deter an employee from exercising a right in relation to the language of work; 25

Because an employee does not have knowledge or a specific level of knowledge of English, where the performance of the duty does not require it; 26

Because an employee has taken part in meetings of, or carried out tasks for, a francization committee or subcommittee created by that committee; 27

To induce an employee to endorse a francization program or documentation, or to dissuade them from doing so; 28

Because an employee has, in good faith, communicated information to the Office or cooperated in an investigation conducted in the context of a breach of the Charter.29

OBLIGATIONS RELATING TO THE FRANCIZATION OF ENTERPRISES

Application of Francization to Enterprises with 25 to 49 Employees:30While the francization requirements under the Charter previously applied only to enterprises with 50 employees or more, under Bill 96, companies with 25 to 49 employees in Quebec are now subject to the francization process.31 Accordingly, employers with 25 or more employees will be required to register with the Office and receive certification attesting that the use of French is generalized in their entire workplace.32

Francization Committee and Related Obligations:33

An enterprise employing 100 persons or more was already required to form a francization committee.

Under Bill 96, the Office may now order an enterprise employing fewer than 100 persons to form a francization committee if the Office deems that the use of French is not generalized at all levels of the enterprise. 34

As per the relevant provisions of the Charter prior to Bill 96, the francization committee must meet every six months. Bill 96 adds that minutes must be drafted for each meeting, signed by each committee member, and sent to the management of the enterprise as well as the Office. 35

Bill 96 adds to the already existing role and responsibilities of the francization committee. The committee must: designate a representative to the Office; analyze the language situation and draft a report; see to the development and implementation of the francization program, and, where necessary, see to the drafting of a report on the program; at the request of the management of the enterprise, give its opinion on the employer's practice of requiring knowledge of a language other than French and on the means taken to avoid imposing such requirements.

Employers are required to submit reports to the Office on the implementation of the francization program every 12 months, and to disseminate the reports to their staff. 36 Employers must also submit to the Office every three years, a report on the progression of the use of French within their enterprise. If the Office deems that the use of French is not generalized, the Office will order the enterprise to develop and implement an action plan to remedy the situation. Employers will have two months to develop the action plan.

Employers must also submit to the Office every three years, a report on the progression of the use of French within their enterprise. If the Office deems that the use of French is not generalized, the Office will order the enterprise to develop and implement an action plan to remedy the situation. Employers will have two months to develop the action plan. Employers are still required to provide the Office with a list of the members of the francization committee and subcommittee. 37 Bill 96 adds to this requirement an obligation on employers to disseminate the list of members among its staff, through signs and posters or other means appropriate to ensure the dissemination of the list. 38

Bill 96 adds to this requirement an obligation on employers to disseminate the list of members among its staff, through signs and posters or other means appropriate to ensure the dissemination of the list. Under Bill 96, management must after adopting the francization program or approving other francization-related documents, have every member of the francization committee who endorses the program or documents to sign them.39 Employers may not take reprisals or impose other sanctions solely to induce the person to endorse such a document or to dissuade them from endorsing it.40

SANCTIONS, COMPLAINT MECHANISMS AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS

Complaint Mechanism for Victims of a Prohibited Practice:41Bill 96 sets out a new complaint mechanism for employees who wish to assert their rights under the Charter. Employees who believe they are a victim of a prohibited practice under the Charter may file a complaint with the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurity du travail (CNESST) within 45 days after the occurrence of the practice in question.42 If the parties are unable to reach a settlement, the complaint must be referred to the Tribunal administratif du travail (i.e. Quebec Labour Board), for adjudication.43

Administrative and penal sanctions: If the Office becomes aware of a failure to comply with th Charter, the Office may, under section 177, issue an order directing the person responsible for the failure either to comply with law or to cease contravening it within a specific timeframe (an "Order").

Failure to comply with the Charter's requirements despite an Order could lead to an administrative sanction or other disciplinary measure44, including the suspension or revocation of the certificate of francization.

Moreover, anyone who violates an Order is liable to penal sanctions or fines45.

Fines:46Bill 96 increases the fines applicable for non-compliance offences. Fines now range from $3,000 to $30,000 for employers.47 Fines will double for a second offence and triple for subsequent offences.48 If an offence continues for more than one day, it will be considered a separate offence and the fines will accumulate for each day that it persists.49

Directors and officers who commit an offence under the Charter will be subject to fines ranging from $1,400 to $14,000.50 Bill 96 also creates a presumption of liability for directors. Where an offence is committed by a legal person, or an agent, mandatary or employee of a legal person, of a partnership or of an association without legal personality, directors are presumed to have committed the offence unless it is established that they exercised due diligence, taking all necessary precautions to prevent the offence.51

An individual who divulges false information to the Office when making a disclosure of non-compliance will be liable to a fine of $2,000 to $20,000 in the case of a natural person or, in any other case, to a fine of $10,000 to 250,000.52 The same fines are applicable if an enterprise takes a reprisal against a person who, in good faith, makes a disclosure to the Office or cooperates in an investigation.53

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Employers in Quebec (including their board of directors) must review their current employment practices to ensure that they are meeting the old, new and enhanced requirements introduced by Bill 96. This includes:

Establishing an internal written communication plan complying with French language requirements for group communications

Considering a "language of preference" tool for one-on-one communications with candidates and employees

Translating contracts, offers, and other employment-related documentation (i.e. bilingual versions are recommended)

Reviewing job postings, job descriptions and job requirements from a language standpoint (i.e. bilingual versions are recommended)

For employers with 25 to 49 employees, reviewing carefully and implementing their new francization obligations

For employers with 100 employees and more: Reviewing and updating the francization committee's composition and functions Posting internally the list of the committee members and of its designated representatives to interact with the Office



