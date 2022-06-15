Despite much debate and even potential legal challenges in court, the bill aimed at protecting the French language in Québec, has been adopted in the National Assembly. The bill imposes rigorous language obligations on businesses and has significant impact on employers.

There have also been significant changes to both Québec's occupational health and safety legislation and Québec's privacy legislation which employers should be aware of.

Please join us for a morning webinar session, as members of the McMillan's Employment and Labour Relations Group discuss:

The impact of Bill 96 on employers

The recent changes to occupational health and safety legislation

The recent changes to Québec's privacy legislation

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Time: 9:30 am - 10:15 am (ET)

Time: 10:30 am - 11:15 am

Session: French presentation

This program qualifies for up to 45 minutes CLE (QC) and 45 minutes Substantive CPD (ON).

