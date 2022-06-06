On April 6, 2022, Bill 10 – 2022 Labour Relations Code Amendment Act, 2022 ("Bill 10") received first reading. On June 2, 2022 it received Royal Assent and is now in effect. Bill 10 includes two significant amendments to the BC Labour Relations Code (the "Code"). First, the Code will again allow for "card based" certification, the purpose of which is to allow easier access to unionization. Second, in the construction industry, raids will become easier through the elimination of the current three year waiting period.

The amendments are the latest in a series of changes since 2019 that have significantly altered the labour relations landscape in BC.

To read more about these changes and what they mean for employers please see our April 7, 2022 article by Ryan Copeland, Mike Hamata and Andrew Nicholl.

