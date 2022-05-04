Canada: Bill 88 Passes Third Reading

On 7 April 2022, the Ontario Government passed Bill 88, the Working for Workers Act, 2022. Bill 88 is omnibus labour and employment legislation that will: establish employment rights for digital platform workers (including rights to information, minimum wage, and recurring pay periods and pay days) through the enactment of the Digital Platform Workers Rights Act, 2022; amend [...]

Canada: Ontario's General Minimum Hourly Wage Rate will Increase to $15.50

On 5 April 2022, the Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development announced increases to the general and specialised minimum wage rates under the Employment Standards Act, 2000, S.O. 2000, c. 41 (the "ESA"). Effective 1 October 2022, the new statutory minimum wage rates in Ontario will be: Employee Class Current Minimum Wage Rate Minimum [...]

Canada: Recent Amendments to the Labour Code Regulations

Author: Charles Muriithi

In the 16 March 2022 issue of the Canada Gazette, the Federal Government filed the Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code, SOR/2022-41 (the "Amending Regulation"). The Amending Regulation revises the Canada Labour Standards Regulations, the Standards for Work-Integrated Learning Activities Regulations and the Administrative Monetary Penalties (Canada Labour Code) Regulations (collectively, the "Regulations") [...]

