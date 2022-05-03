Employers in Ontario and Manitoba have important compliance deadlines in May and June 2022.

In Manitoba, effective as of May 1, 2022, employers must comply with the new Accessibility Standard for Employment. In the case of larger employers (defined as those with fifty or more employees in Manitoba), this means having a written policy in place to ensure compliance with those standards.

Ontario employers with twenty-five or more employees have thirty days to prepare and give to employees a policy on 'disconnecting from work' as required by the Working for Workers Act, 2021. This requirement comes into effect on June 2, 2022. The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development has published general guidance on what these policies should contain; however, the content of the policy is largely left to the discretion of individual employers.

