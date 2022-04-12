Law Times "Miller Thomson partner Karima Kanani on why she doesn't buy into the term 'work-life balance'"

Karima Kanani discusses how workplace accommodation can provide the autonomy to shape a successful career.

Corporate lawyer and Miller Thomson partner Karima Kanani believes people need to integrate their work and personal life to best suit them and does not buy into the phrase “work-life balance.”

“I don't have a start time or a finished time,” Kanani says. “I have my family that I need to attend to, and I still have the work that I need to attend to, and it is very fluid.”