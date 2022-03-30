Employees are being encouraged to put their devices away after hours, and there's a lot to unpack in terms of how this will affect Ontario businesses. In this on-demand webinar, our panel of professionals discuss the province's new Right to Disconnect legislation. Among other key issues, you will learn about updates regarding new guidance from the Ontario Employment Standards Branch, specifically with respect to policy requirements. In addition, you will also hear from employment lawyers from France, Portugal, Ireland and Italy, where similar legislation has been in place for some time.

Speakers

Bettina Burgess - Partner, Gowling WLG

Hina Ghaus - Associate, Gowling WLG

Stefano Biagioli - Counsel, Gianni & Origoni

André P. Nascimento - Partner, Uría Menéndez

Kevin Langford - Partner, Arthur Cox

Questions & answers

CPD information

*This program is eligible for up to 2 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

