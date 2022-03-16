Canada: Key Issues

Canada: Denying Service to a Patient Presumed to have Covid-19 is Not Discriminatory - This Time

In a recent case, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario found that the denial of services to a patient who was potentially exposed to Covid-19 did not amount to discrimination under the Ontario Human Rights Code. » Read More

Canada: Ontario Easing Public Health Restrictions - The Path Forward

On 31 January 2022, the Government of Ontario began to gradually ease public health measures. Additional restrictions are expected to relax in February and March of 2022. Various forms of support for businesses will be available for those companies that had to close or reduce their capacity, due to public health measures. » Read More

Canada: Fairly Represented - Union's Response to Mandatory Vaccination Policy was Not in Breach of Obligations

In a recent case, the Ontario Labour Relations Board confirmed that a union is entitled to communicate with members about the legal realities of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies, and is not necessarily obligated to file a grievance in response to an employer's policy. This decision adds to the ever-evolving jurisprudence associated with employer-mandated Covid-19 vaccination policies in unionised environments. » Read More

Internationally, we are the single Canadian member of L&E GLOBAL, an alliance of over 1500 labour and employment lawyers in more than 120 offices around the world. As part of L&E GLOBAL, Filion offers access to a single legal powerhouse for clients requiring complex cross-border labour and employment services throughout the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.