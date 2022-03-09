ARTICLE

The Omicron wave appears to be receding and there is cautious optimism that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. This forward looking Webinar, presented on March 4, 2022, addressed the key legal issues facing employers as they prepare for what everyone hopes will be a post-pandemic world.

The Webinar covered:

The future of mandatory vaccination policies

The future of COVID related safety precautions and rules in the workplace

Constructive Dismissal: How the Courts are handling employees laid off for COVID reasons

Returning to the Office: Has COVID altered the employment contract?

COVID and the Human Rights Code: Can employees rely on the Code to work from home?

