In recent months, in addition to adapting to the upheavals and managing the challenges of COVID-19 on the labour market, employers have had to continue to handle many more traditional issues, including in terms of hiring, psychological harassment, termination of employment, and labour relations.



This document provides an overview of landmark employment and labour law decisions rendered in 2021 and the first weeks of 2022 by the specialized labour and employment authorities, as well as by the Québec Superior Court and Court of Appeal. The decisions presented in this brochure include issues related to discrimination, psychological harassment, legal duty of loyalty, employment injuries, constructive dismissal, unionization of first-level managers and the use of replacement workers in a telework context.





