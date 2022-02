ARTICLE

Félicitations pour votre récente attribution d'actions! Pour accepter cette rémunération en actions, veuillez vous rendre sur la page Mes récompenses et compléter le processus d'acceptation en ligne. Un enregistrement sera sauvegardé pour indiquer que vous avez lu, compris et accepté le contrat d'attribution d'actions et les documents du Régime qui l'accompagnent. Veuillez noter que le fait de ne pas lire et accepter l'attribution d'actions et les documents du Régime peut vous empêcher de recevoir les actions de cette attribution d'actions dans l'avenir 1 .

