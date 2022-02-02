ARTICLE

As a company and brand, it is crucial to have a healthy work culture within the organization. This helps employees and the employer build and establish a positive work environment while being productive at the same time. Each company also has its core values, priorities, and work culture. Here are some ways each of these aspects help model the work culture of a company:

Employee engagement

Employee engagement is how employees view your brand internally. It helps people within the organization feel attached and invested in their workplace. How this is done is crucial as it helps build positive employee relationships. To have effective employee engagement, it is important to have a strong team – and this starts with hiring. Hiring the right people for leadership roles such as managers and C-level executives is vital as healthy work culture starts at the top.

Communicate with and listen to your employees

Communication is important in any situation. To create a healthy work culture, listening to your employees is crucial. This also includes aspects such as having workday flexibility. In the last couple of years, the work culture has become more remote and employees are enjoying the flexibility of working from home. According to Survey Monkey, "37% of workers would be willing to move to a different job where they can work offsite at least part of the time."

In addition to remote working options, it is essential to listen to any feedback regarding workplace culture and policies. If an employee voices a concern, take the time out to listen, provide any solutions if possible, and make them feel comfortable and heard.

Using the right tools to create a healthy work culture

There are many ways to ensure that your employees are feeling engaged at work. It is vital to provide the right tools to your leadership team so that they can provide the right tools to their subordinates to feel productive and comfortable. Some ideas are having 1 on 1 chats for individual recognition, sharing success stories with each other, having wellness/mental health benefits, and even implementing the right kind of technologies a particular employee or department needs.

Another common practice for many companies to create a healthy work culture is having team-building exercises or events. Some companies have team lunches/dinners, whereas others focus on activities such as going to an escape room, playing games, or having an office trivia night.

Using core values to build relationships

The core values of a company are the fundamental beliefs or guides of an organization. It uses these values to remind people within the company of who they are as a brand and guide them along their path to fulfil any goals. Talking about your company's core values with employees and seeing how each person resonates with them is a great way to build relationships within the organization. It takes a few minutes off work and helps understand each other better.

Build a strong brand

It is easy to build a brand for your organization that the outside world can perceive, but it is important to make sure that the people within your company feel secure and healthy in their work environment. Therefore, building a strong brand as an employer is crucial to your organization's work culture. A key aspect of this is employee retention. To increase employee retention, you can explore company policies such as regular pay raises, realistic opportunities for growth, and job security and stability.

Having a healthy work culture is important for any company. Employees are spending most of their day at work. Therefore, it is crucial for them to feel engaged, secure, and happy. Discussing their goals and seeing if they align with your core values is a great starting point in understanding their mindset. It is equally important to hear them out if they have any concerns and provide adequate solutions. Lastly, retaining your employees by providing fair room for growth and job security is also crucial to creating a healthy, engaging, and inspiring work culture.

