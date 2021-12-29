On Dec. 7, 2021, the Government of Canada announced that it will propose regulations to the Canada Labour Code, entitled COVID-19 Vaccination Regulations (the "Regulations"), to require all federally regulated employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for federal public servants and employees in the air, rail and marine transportation sectors, and travellers on these modes of transportation.

The Regulations will apply to employees in all other federally regulated industries, including road transportation, telecommunications, and banking. The government will develop resources to assist federally regulated workplaces implement the COVID-19 vaccination requirements in consultation with their workplace health and safety representatives or committees. Employers who fail to comply with their obligations under the Canada Labour Code may face compliance and enforcement measures, including administrative monetary penalties.

Indigenous Governing Bodies and First Nation Band Councils will be exempted from the Regulations. The government will work with Indigenous groups to provide information on the Regulations should they wish to follow the same approach at their own discretion.

The federal government indicated that it will consult with key stakeholders on the Regulations, which are anticipated to come into force in early 2022.

