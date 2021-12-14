Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., has announced the Federal Government's intention to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for almost all federally regulated workplaces. These workplaces include, amongst others, banks, interprovincial road transportation, postal and courier services, radio and television broadcasting, telecommunications, grain elevators, feed and seed mills, uranium mining and atomic energy.

These measures, which would be implemented through regulations to the Canada Labour Code, will build on existing requirements for the federal public service and the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors, previously announced in an October 2021 press release.

Indigenous Governing Bodies and First Nation Band Councils will be exempt from the new regulations.

The Government will consult with key stakeholders, including employers, as it prepares its draft regulations which are anticipated to come into force in early 2022. The Government also intends to develop resources to help affected employers implement these measures in their workplaces.

