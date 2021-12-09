Canada: New COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Public Servants, Transportation Sector Employees and Travellers

The Government of Canada has implemented a policy requiring all federal public servants in the Core Public Administration, and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Employers in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors will also be required to implement vaccination policies for workers; and air, rail and marine travellers will similarly be subject to vaccination requirements. » Read More

Canada: Ontario Government and WSIB to Provide Additional Financial Relief to Employers

To help employers financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario Government and WSIB recently announced premium rate cuts for 2022, as well as a plan to potentially begin re-distributing excess funds from the WSIB's reserve fund to safe employers. » Read More

Canada: Ontario Introduces Legislation Addressing Employees' Right to Disconnect and Prohibition of Non-Compete Agreements

On 25 October 2021, the Ontario Government tabled Bill 27, Working for Workers Act. The Bill proposes to make revisions to various statutes, many of which may significantly impact employers. » Read More

Canada: Employee Sophistication Does Not Impact the Legality of a Termination Provision

Two recent Ontario Superior Court decisions cast doubt on whether an employee's sophistication or the context in which an employer operates will be taken into consideration when assessing the enforceability of a contractual termination provision. » Read More

Canada: Mandatory Vaccination Policy Upheld by Arbitrator

In a recent decision, issued on 9 November 2021, an Ontario arbitrator dismissed a policy grievance that challenged an employer's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. This decision provides helpful guidance for employers facing challenges with respect to their own workplace vaccination policies. » Read More

