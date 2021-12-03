ARTICLE

December 9, 2021 - 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Please note that this webinar will take place in French.



Please join us for a presentation where we examine recent decisions that may impact the workplace. Our speakers will also provide practical guidance to employers based on our analysis of some of these decisions.



Speakers:

When

Thursday, December 9, 2021

12 – 1 p.m. (ET)

Webinar



Mandatory Continuing Education



Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



Ontario

This program contains 1 hour of Substantive content.



British Columbia

This program has been accredited for 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.

