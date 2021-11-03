The deadline to post notice of pay equity plan is Monday November 1, 2021. You don't need your Pay Equity Plan in place, but you must post notice of your plan to create the Pay Equity Plan. You will find a guide and template notices to help create at www.payequitychrc.ca/en/templates.

The Pay Equity Act (the Act) came into force on August 31, 2021, and applies to all federally regulated public and private sector employers with an average of 10 or more employees. The purpose of the Act is to ensure that workers in federally regulated workplaces receive equal pay for work of equal value.

The purpose of the November 1, 2021 notice is to inform employees of their employer's obligation to create a pay equity plan and, if applicable, to set up a pay equity committee.

This notice must be posted in print or electronic form and in such a way as to be readily available to all employees. The employer must also posted in a form that is accessible to any employees with disabilities.

Employers must keep the notice posted until the final version of the pay equity plan is posted or until a new version of the notice is required.

The Act requires federally regulated employers to establish and maintain compensation practices that provide for pay equity. You have three years to create and share a pay equity plan with your employees. The deadline for this is September 3, 2024.

Additionally, employers who have 100 employees or more, or who have any unionized employees will need to form a pay equity committee to carry out the steps of the pay equity plan.

This article was written with the assistance of Aisha Mustafa, an Articled Clerk working at Cox & Palmer.

