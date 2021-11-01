Canada: Federal Employers must post Pay Equity Notice by 1 November

Federally-regulated employers with 10 or more employees must post pay equity notices in their workplaces by 1 November 2021. » Read More

Canada: OHRC issues Policy Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and Proof of Vaccine Certificates

On 22 September 2021, the Ontario Human Rights Commission ("OHRC") issued a policy statement on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and proof of vaccine certificates. The policy statement brings welcome clarity to the Government of Ontario's provincial vaccination certificate program (which came into effect on the same date), in addition to providing useful guidance for employers on the topic of mandatory vaccination policies. » Read More

Canada: Much Needed Relief for Ontario Employers: Court Upholds "Just Cause" Clause

In the recent decision, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice was tasked with determining whether the "just cause" provision of an employment agreement was unenforceable in the face of the Court of Appeal's decision in Waksdale. Justice Sean F. Dunphy distinguished the Waksdale decision, finding that it is not necessary or appropriate to apply a strict or adverse construction to the phrase "just cause" in every case, particularly where the employer and the employee had equal bargaining power in the negotiation of the employment agreement. » Read More

