November 16, 2021
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Webinar
Session 1: November 16
Session 2: November 22
(Note that the time is in EST.)
Please join us for our annual Labour & Employment Law Symposium presented for the second year in a row in a virtual format.
Once again, we are pleased to offer two engaging 1.5-hour sessions, each with distinct content designed to update you on the most current developments in labour and employment law.
Session #1: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Topics
- The Status of the Just Cause Dismissal in Ontario
- Recent Developments in Termination Liabilities for Bonus, Incentive and Equity-Related Plans
- Human Rights Update: Work Permit Status and Offers of Employment
- Immigration Law Perspective on the COVID-19 State of the Border
- An Employment Class Actions Update
- Termination Provisions
- Update on Covid-19 ESA Leaves
Session #2: Monday, November 22, 2021
Topics
- Pandemic policy – Lessons Learned from Higher Education
- Return to the Office – Some Legal Considerations
- Case Law Update: Lessons Learned from Recent Court, Tribunal and Arbitration Decisions
- Register for one or both sessions using the RSVP link below. We hope you can join us.
CPD Credit Information
This program has been approved for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours under Section A of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Log of the Human Resource Professionals Association (HRPA).
Attendance at both sessions will provide you with 3 CPD hours.
