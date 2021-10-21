November 16, 2021

1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Webinar

Connection details will be provided after you register.

Session 1: November 16

Session 2: November 22

(Note that the time is in EST.)

Please join us for our annual Labour & Employment Law Symposium presented for the second year in a row in a virtual format.

Once again, we are pleased to offer two engaging 1.5-hour sessions, each with distinct content designed to update you on the most current developments in labour and employment law.

Session #1: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Topics

The Status of the Just Cause Dismissal in Ontario

Recent Developments in Termination Liabilities for Bonus, Incentive and Equity-Related Plans

Human Rights Update: Work Permit Status and Offers of Employment

Immigration Law Perspective on the COVID-19 State of the Border

An Employment Class Actions Update

Termination Provisions

Update on Covid-19 ESA Leaves

Session #2: Monday, November 22, 2021

Topics

Pandemic policy – Lessons Learned from Higher Education

Return to the Office – Some Legal Considerations

Case Law Update: Lessons Learned from Recent Court, Tribunal and Arbitration Decisions

Register for one or both sessions using the RSVP link below. We hope you can join us.

Please RSVP by November 15, 2021. If you have any questions about this event, please reply to this email.

CPD Credit Information

This program has been approved for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours under Section A of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Log of the Human Resource Professionals Association (HRPA).

Attendance at both sessions will provide you with 3 CPD hours.

