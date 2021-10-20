Join us for another edition of Coffee + Counsel, a complimentary series that brings you together with a few of our lawyers for an unscripted chat about legal issues pertinent to organizations in Alberta. Your questions guide the discussion, and we provide our legal perspectives.

With thousands of employees across the province returning from layoff or transitioning from remote-work arrangements back to in-office assignments, employers are facing uncertainty regarding how to accommodate employees in the context of the pandemic. Many families will likely struggle to harmonize shifting work responsibilities with new (or old) child care or elder care obligations, and a surge in family status accommodation requests may follow as a result.

Whether it's accommodating child care requests or the need to care for a family member with a COVID-19 diagnosis, employers have many legal issues to consider, including:

What is considered 'family status' during a pandemic?

How can employers accommodate family status issues?

To what degree do employees need to 'self-accommodate'?

Grab your coffee or tea and discuss your concerns in a dynamic and open Q+A session with Kelly Nicholson, Ayla Akgungor, Joël Michaud and Austin Ward.

This webinar has been pre-approved by CPHR Alberta for 1 CPD hour.



Date: Wednesday, November 17

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM MT

Cost: Complimentary

If you are unavailable to attend the session during the scheduled time please register and a recording will be sent out to you.



Questions? Contact Kate at krieger@fieldlaw.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.