ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Creating A Workplace Mandatory Vaccination Policy Fasken Employers across the country have obligations under health and safety legislation to take precautions reasonable in the circumstances to protect the health and safety of their employees.

Speculation In Human Rights Claims – A Recent Decision Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP Thankfully, the BC Human Rights Tribunal (HRT) has held that speculation is not sufficient to make out a case of discrimination...

Tribunal Decision Underscores Flexible, Common Sense Approach To Accommodation Roper Greyell LLP – Employment and Labour Lawyers Consider this scenario: an employee suffers an injury at work, takes a medical leave, undergoes surgery and asks to return to work with significant restrictions...

Many Ontario Employers To Implement Vaccination Policies Fasken On August 24, 2021, the Ontario government amended O. Reg. 364/20: Rules for Areas at Step 3 and at the Roadmap Exit Step (the "Regulation") under the Reopening Ontario...

Keep Your Medical Benefits For A Short Term After Your Employment Is Terminated Devry Smith Frank LLP If your employment is terminated, you are entitled to temporarily keep your group or employee benefits, such as medical or drug insurance plans. However, there are a number of important considerations to keep in mind.