POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Important Information For Employers In The City Of Toronto – Vaccine Policies Are Now Mandatory McCarthy Tétrault LLP On August 24, 2021, the Ontario Government issued Ontario Regulation 577/21 amending the existing Rules for Step 3.

Top 10 Considerations For Employers In Implementing A Vaccination Policy Gowling WLG As the COVID-19 situation progresses in Canada, many employers across the country are assessing whether and how to implement vaccination policies.

Update On Vaccination Policies In Canada Gowling WLG As the COVID-19 situation progresses in Canada, many employers across the country are assessing whether and how to implement vaccination policies.

Mandatory Vaccine Policy In The Workplace: An Overview For Canadian Employers Borden Ladner Gervais LLP As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, many employers worldwide have been exploring the idea of mandatory vaccination for employees as a condition of access to the workplace...

Creating A Workplace Mandatory Vaccination Policy Fasken Employers across the country have obligations under health and safety legislation to take precautions reasonable in the circumstances to protect the health and safety of their employees.