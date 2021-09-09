On September 3, 2021, the Manitoba Government announced that it will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 to "encourage reflection and meaningful discussions about the impacts of residential schools."

At this time, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation has not been proposed as a new general holiday under The Employment Standards Code (Manitoba). Accordingly, unless observance of the Day is mandated pursuant to a collective agreement or employment agreement, provincially-regulated employers are not required to observe the Day as a general holiday.

The observance of the holiday by the Manitoba Government will result in schools being closed on September 30. Further, the Province's public servants will observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and non-essential government services and offices will be closed.

As indicated in our National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Introduced as New Holiday blog, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was introduced as a new holiday for federally-regulated workplaces to address the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call for Action to establish a statutory holiday to honour survivors of residential schools and their families and communities. It would further ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

