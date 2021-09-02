Canada: Is Requiring Permanent Eligibility to Work in Canada Permissible?

In a July 2018 ruling, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario found that requiring a job candidate to be a permanent resident of Canada ran afoul of the Human Rights Code. The Human Rights Tribunal's decision was recently appealed to, and overturned by, the Divisional Court. In this update, we summarise this new development and outline what it means for employers. » Read More

Canada: Right to Sue Applications - WSIB Proceedings as a Shield

In a recent decision, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal held that a grocery store manager was not entitled to sue a third party bakery or its landlord, after he was injured in a slip-and-fall in the shared parking lot outside the bakery. This case illustrates how companies may be able to use the employment status of third parties who are injured on their premises, to shield themselves from personal injury claims. » Read More

Canada: Federal Sector Updates

Federally-regulated employers should be aware of a number of recent legislative changes coming into force, including the Pay Equity Act, a new statutory holiday, an increase to minimum wage and changes to certain leave provisions of the Labour Code. » Read More

