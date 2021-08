ARTICLE

Court Upholds With Cause Termination Despite No Prior Discipline And No Singular "Major" Incident Fasken In an encouraging decision for employers, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice upheld the with cause termination of a long service employee. The termination was upheld despite the fact that the employee had...

Mandatory Vaccine Policy In The Workplace: An Overview For Canadian Employers Borden Ladner Gervais LLP As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, many employers worldwide have been exploring the idea of mandatory vaccination for employees as a condition of access to the workplace...

Mandatory Vaccination And Your Workplace - Aug 24, 2021 Torkin Manes LLP With return-to-work on the horizon, many Canadian employers are considering vaccination policies for their workplace… raising the question "Are mandatory vaccination policies even legal?"...

"Breathing Issues" Resulting From Wearing A Face Mask Does Not Amount To A Protected Disability McMillan LLP On April 5, 2021 and April 11, 2011, we published articles reporting on the Tribunal's first two decisions dealing with allegations of discrimination in the context of mandatory face mask requirements.

Ontario - Return To The Workplace Toolkit #2 (a.k.a. "Haven't We Been Down This Road Before?") Dentons In May 2020, the Dentons Employment team launched the Return to Work Toolkit.