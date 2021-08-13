In May 2020, the Dentons Employment team launched the Return to Work Toolkit. Almost 16 months later, we are back again covering the need-to-know employment issues that employers are currently facing.

In the second edition of the Ontario Return to the Workplace Toolkit, we discuss topics such as:

Can I require my employees to return to the workplace?

Can employers require employees to be vaccinated?

Vaccination-related accommodation

Can I ask for proof of vaccination?

We hope that this Toolkit will provide employers with some of the background information they need to create their own return-to-work plans.

If you would like more information about the Toolkit, please contact Catherine Coulter, Andy Pushalik, Adrian Miedema, Julia Dales or another member of the Employment and Labour team.

Click here to access the Ontario – Return to the Workplace Toolkit #2.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.