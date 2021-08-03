Canada: The Great Debate over Mandatory Vaccination Policies

As Canada's vaccine supply steadily increases, and more people gain access to inoculations, it has spurred renewed hope that an end to the pandemic is in sight. Increased vaccine access has also caused many employers to consider afresh the viability of mandatory vaccination policies. This update answers some of the most pressing questions employers have about COVID-19 vaccinations and the workplace. » Read More

Canada: Deemed IDEL - Does it Amount to Constructive Dismissal or Not?

Under the Infectious Disease Emergency Leave Regulation that was enacted under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 in the early stages of the pandemic, employees who experience a temporary reduction in hours of work or wages for reasons relating to COVID-19, are deemed to be on a job-protected Infectious Disease Emergency Leave ("IDEL"). » Read More

Canada: Mandatory Masking is Not Discriminatory where Refusal to Wear Mask is Based on Personal Preference

In a number of recent decisions, provincial human rights tribunals have confirmed that complaints of discrimination related to mandatory masking by-laws or policies will not be entertained, unless they are objectively linked to a protected ground. Employers can take comfort in these recent decisions, knowing that human rights protections do not extend to masking objections based solely on personal preference or opinion. » Read More

