As governments slowly begin to reopen the doors to the economy and loosen restrictions, organizations still have many questions about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses as they plan for a return to more normal operations. Our lawyers are continuing to monitor developments and sharing insights relating to legal and business considerations across a wide range of sectors to help you navigate concerns, manage legal obligations, address potential risks to your business and strategize for the new normal.
Helpful resources:
General
- Preparing for the reopening of Canada's economy: Best practices for resuming operations and managing risk | Last updated: May 19, 2020
Employment
- Antigen rapid testing guidelines for employer-initiated testing | Last updated: June 1, 2021
- B.C. introduces paid sick leave regime | Last updated: May 31, 2021
- Ontario employers must provide new paid COVID-19 leave | Last updated: May 3, 2021
- No time like the present: Provinces mandate paid time off for COVID-19 vaccination | Last updated: April 27, 2021
- Updated: Ontario's mandatory COVID-19 screening tool for workplaces | Last updated: March 10, 2021
- Mandatory vaccinations for employees: What are the issues? | Last updated: February 10, 2021
- Stricter COVID-19 restrictions announced in Alberta | Last updated: December 9, 2020
- The Employer's COVID-19 Workplace Playbook | Last updated: December 9, 2020
- Accelerating the fight against COVID-19: Antigen rapid testing technologies and the workplace | Last updated: November 30, 2020
- On-demand webinar | COVID-19 Return to the Workplace: Employer Preparedness
